Sophie Turner Seemingly Slams Evangeline Lilly for Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Mar. 22, 2020

Sophie Turner said what she said.

The Game of Thrones actress went on Instagram Live on Friday night with her husband, Joe Jonas. While recording, the newlyweds used their platform to remind people about the importance of practicing social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

At one point, the 24-year-old star appeared to call out actress Evangeline Lilly, who made lackadaisical comments the day before about COVID-19. In short, she said that she would continue to do "business as usual," which drew criticism from many.

However, like her Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix characters, Sophie took action. While she didn't mention Evangeline by name in the live video, she did quote some of the Lost star's previous remarks.

"Stay inside, don't be f--king stupid... even if you count your 'freedom' over your... health," Sophie said on Instagram Live, which was captured and posted by a Twitter user. "I don't give a f about your freedom, you could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you."

She added, "So stay inside guys. It's not cool, and it's not clever. And that's the tea."

Joe could be seen in the video supporting his wife's PSA.

"Yeah," he said as he nodded his head in agreement with Sophie's statement.

For a refresher: On Thursday, Evangeline's comments caused controversy on social media. 

"Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in," she captioned her post. "They are playing and laughing #businessasusual."

Many responded about the seriousness of COVID-19.

"I think we all need to slow down, take a breath and look at the facts we are being presented with," the actress replied to one commenter. "They do not add up to the all-out, global lockdown, control, pandemonia [sic] and insanity we are experiencing."

She added, "Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall [sic] Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It's unnerving."

"Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives," she expressed. "We all make our choices."

Despite Evangeline's remarks, many Hollywood stars are taking this pandemic seriously. To see how celebrities are giving back during this time and how you can participate, read all about it here!

