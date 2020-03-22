Colton Underwood Talks Coronavirus Experience and Chris Harrison Compares It to The Bachelor

After sharing news that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, former Bachelor star Colton Underwood has continued to share updates on his health and symptoms.

This weekend, Colton went on Instagram Live with The Bachelor host Chris Harrison to talk about how he's spending his time indoors, how he's dealing with COVID-19 symptoms and what advice he has for people at home.

"I'll be fine, I'm lucky enough to have it under control for the most part. It was more so a headache, body aches and terrible night sweats. The shortness of breath is the most crippling and challenging one for me at least," Colton said. "The fever was gone within at least two days for me but I've been taking [medication], so I'm staying on that."

The former Bachelor announced he contracted COVID-19 on Friday and urged people to stay home in order to slow the spread of the virus. Currently, Colton is staying with his girlfriend Cassie Randolph and her family in Huntington Beach, Calif.

Colton even shared with Chris that his current living situation reminds him a little bit of The Bachelor's "hometown happy couple, it's the best of both worlds now."

To which the TV host answered, "This is really just exponentially...you know, like The Bachelor, it put your relationship on tilt," Chris responded. "You're all in. You're stuck together. You're quarantined together. There's no getting away. This is really The Bachelor experience for the entire country."