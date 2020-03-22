Kelly Clarkson Uses Her Son's Potty After Pipes Freeze at Family's Cabin

When you gotta go, you gotta go...just ask Kelly Clarkson.

The 37-year-old singer, The Voice coach and talk show host and her family have been practicing social distancing by hunkering down in their private cabin in Montana, where the temperatures have fallen below freezing in recent days. Recently, their pipes froze, which meant no working toilets. So Clarkson improvised.

"So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler's potty," Clarkson tweeted on Sunday. "[Rolling on the floor laughing emoji] And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I'd never do hahahaha."

She did not specify if she used toilet paper; there has been a shortage at many stores in recent weeks as people continue to stock up on extra supplies.

Clarkson and husband Brandon Blackstock share daughter River Rose Blackstock, 5, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 3.

Later on Friday, Clarkson posted on Twitter a photo of the kids dressed up as a police officer and firefighter.

"The future.... #RiverandRemy," she wrote.