Miley Cyrus Talks About Why She Left Her Church in Chat With Hailey Bieber

Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber went on Instagram Live to talk about religion, how it shaped their young adult lives and the role it currently plays.

On Friday's episode of Bright Minded: Live with Miley, the two talked about everything from their best makeup tips and tricks to the role the ways in which their relationship with religion has transformed from childhood to adulthood.

"I think there's a difference between being raised in church and being an adult and having your own relationship with God and Jesus and spirituality because what my relationship was with faith getting raised that way is completely different than me in my own journey as an adult," Hailey explained. "I found a church community that works for me, where I feel supported and loved and accepted."

In response, Miley talked about her own relationship with religion, being raised "as a believer," while also sharing why "fell off that path" as an adult.

"I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult," Miley explained of being raised in church during a less accepting time in the '90s. "I think what I just took away from you is I'm allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult that doesn't have to be aligned with the way that it was when I was brought up."