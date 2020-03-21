Debi Mazar Says She Has Coronavirus and Reveals Just How Hard it Was to Get Tested

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Actress Debi Mazar is the latest celebrity to test positive for Coronavirus.
The Younger star took to social media on Saturday afternoon to share the news with her fans. Moreover, she also detailed her experience on what it was like to get tested for COVID-19, and how difficult it was to get the proper care and treatment.
"I have just tested positive for Covid-19.I AM OK," she began her lengthy Instagram caption, along with a selfie of her laying down.
"About a month ago my entire home (husband and two teen daughters) got an odd bug...," she continued, sharing her and her family's early symptoms. "Low grade fever, headaches, sore throat, body aches, ears ringing and a dry cough. It cleared up quickly. Seasonal I thought? but it felt unusual / different... Two weeks later, March 15th, I woke up with all those same symptoms but super intense body aches, and 102.4 fever. I figured maybe I got the flu or..Corona?"
The Goodfellas alum explained that, at first, she thought she was sick after having cocktails and smoking cigarettes the night before.
"I figured I had jacked my immune system from having a fun night with friends," she explained. "I called a doctor/friend to ask if I could get the Covid-19 test on 3/16. He said NO."
According to Debi, her doctor friend in New York City said she "didn't meet the criteria" to get tested for COVID-19.
"I hadn't recently traveled out of the country & I hadn't been with someone who had actually tested positive," she expressed of her doctor friend's reasoning. "I found this kind of a CRAZY criteria for a NY'er as I had taken the subway, gone to the theater, the grocery store, the pharmacy, hair salon, etc. I was the Mom who was trying to prepare the home and get supplies & bleach wipes, dry goods. extra food etc."
The actress said she was able to finally get tested after a separate friend notified her of test kits that were available in her neighborhood.
"I went on 3/17. First I was tested for the flu-which was negative. Then they tested me for Covid-19. I was sent home and told to quarantine myself until I had results, which would take 3-7 days(in S.Korea it takes two hours)," she explained. "Well.. today is day 5 and I just found out."
She added, "Im hoping I've been through the worst of it already. Its very "morphy". One day I feel crappy and the next I'm normal. Today my lungs are heavy, but I'm tough."
Debi reassured her followers and fans that she and her family are "under quarantine for 14 days." Moreover, she said her nearest and dearest "have no symptoms" at this time.
Before closing her statement on Instagram, she left her fans with one last message: "Stay home people! Protect yourselves & your loved ones. Build up your immune systems. Good Luck & God Bless us all!"