Taylor Swift and Kanye West's "Famous" Phone Call Leaks Online

During the call, Kanye asks Taylor to tweet about his new single, which he says includes a "very controversial line" about her at the beginning of the song. She asks what the lyric is and asks if it's going to be "mean."

"No, I don't think it's mean," Kanye says. "And the funny thing is when I first played it and my wife heard it, she was like "Huh, what? That's too crazy.'"

He adds, "Now it's like my wife's favorite f--kng line...so it says, 'To all my Southside n----as that know me best / I feel like Taylor Swift might owe me sex.'"

She laughs and says, "That's not mean."

She also tells Kanye, "I'm glad it's not mean though...but like oh my God, the build-up you gave it, I thought it was gonna be like, 'That stupid, dumb bitch. But it's not."

The rapper later says, "OK, now what if later in the song I was also to have said, uh...'I made her famous'?"

"It's just kind of like, whatever, at this point," she replies. "But I mean, you've got to tell the story the way that it happened to you and the way that you've experienced it. Like, you honestly didn't know who I was before that. Like, it doesn't matter if I sold 7 million of that album before you did that, which is what happened. You didn't know who I was before that. It's fine. But, um, yeah. I can't wait to hear it."

Taylor's BFF Todrick Hall tweeted on Saturday, "My heart breaks listening to that phone call, the fact that she even picked up the phone and wasted her valuable time to listen to that nincompoop speak is just a testament to how great a human she is. #KanyeWestIsOverParty."

"The sad part is that I'm sure there will be no apology from him or the millions of people who took those gifs of a conversation & trailer of an actual conversation as fact without ever hearing the convo in full," he added. "How does someone orchestrate a filming, not tell the unaware 'co-star' and still not be able to deliver an even semi-charming pitch to make themself not look like a creepy fame hungry musical villain? This is just not right. I'm not a fan of cancel culture & people make mistakes but THIS is clearly no mistake. The entire thing is manipulative and calculated and awkward to even hear her have to respond to his non-question questions. Face with rolling eyes."