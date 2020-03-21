How Cassie Randolph Is Helping Boyfriend Colton Underwood Amid His Coronavirus Diagnosis

As for Colton? The 24-year-old star explained that he's been staying on an entirely separate floor of her family home. Additionally, Cassie shared the ways she's helping her boyfriend during his diagnosis.

"He is currently on the third story and I'm taking care of him by bringing him anything he needs (food, medicine, water, blankets, games)," she wrote in a following Instagram Story. "Then I disinfect myself everytime I leave him."

She explained that she's not "hanging up there" with him and following the CDC's guidelines. However, she did share that Colton's diagnosis has been hard to process, considering she and her family were in close contact with him before his test results came back positive.

At this time, she said it's unclear where The Bachelor lead could've gotten COVID-19.

"It could have been anywhere that he was the past 2 weeks," she shared. "Whether it be from a stranger that he touched the same door handle as, or from a friend, [or from] someone in my family."

The 24-year-old reality TV star revealed that so far her brother is the only one in her family showing symptoms.