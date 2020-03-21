Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation Donates $5 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 21, 2020 8:53 AM
Rihanna is contributing to the global coronavirus relief efforts in a big way.
The singer and fashion mogul's Clara Lionel Foundation announced on Saturday that it has donated $5 million to COVID-19 rapid response efforts in the United States and across the globe. The money will go to local food banks serving at-risk communities and the elderly in the United States, and will also be used to promote acceleration of coronavirus testing and care in countries like Haiti and Malawi, as well as the mobilization of resources and additional capacity and support for Native communities.
The funds will also be used to buy protective equipment for frontline health workers and diagnostic labs, to establish and maintain intensive care units, to accelerate the development of vaccines and other therapies across the globe, to train healthcare workers, and to distribute critical respiratory supplies.
"Never has it been more important or urgent to protect and prepare marginalized and underserved communities--those who will be hit hardest by this pandemic." Justine Lucas, Executive Director of the Clara Lionel Foundation, said in a statement.
Rihanna formed the Clara Lionel Foundation, named in honor of her grandparents, in 2012. The group supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education and emergency response and preparedness programs around the world, and engages in global advocacy with the goal of improving the quality of life for young people everywhere.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
