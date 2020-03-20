Just 23 Things to Make You Happy

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 6:09 PM

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy

E! illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Feeling blue? That's nothing a bit of retail therapy can't fix. We've found 23 items that can boost your mood their cheery scents, cuteness factor or added value to your self-care routine.

So below, shop the items from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Target and more that will turn you frown upside down, or at the very least help get your mind off of whatever is bothering you.

Cat Pod

Seeing your favorite furry friend all bundled up in a new bed is guaranteed to bring a smile to your face. This modern wicker "cat pod" comes with a fuzzy fleece cushioned pad for maximum comfort. 

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$199 Urban Outfitters
Happy Booster Glow & Mood Boosting Blush in Natural

This blush not only gives you a healthy glow, but also contains natural plant extracts that have been shown to mimic the effects of endorphins, promoting a feeling of happiness and helping to protect your skin from environmental stress. Plus, the blush has a cheerful sweet violet scent.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$12 Physicians Formula
Gray Malin Double-Sided Beach Puzzle

If you love Gray Malin prints, you're not going to want to miss out on this double-sided beach puzzle. It depicts one of his gorgeous aerial photographs in matte on one side and glossy on the other. Once you're done assembling it, cover it in puzzle glue and hang your creation on the wall. 

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$25 Anthropologie
Beautiful Day Illustration Midi Sleeve T

Embrace your inner couch potato with this cotton screen-printed T. It's super soft and comfy to wear at home. 

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$38 Ban.do
Huggable Corgi Butt Cooling And Heating Pad

If you think a heating and cooling pad can't be adorable, think again. This one captures "your favorite parts of a corgi" and can be frozen or plopped in the microwave. 

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$32 Urban Outfitters
Little Book of Hygge by Meik Wiking

The Danes famously know how to get cozy at home, so learn their secrets to happy living from this book. It's written by the CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen—clearly a pro.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$11 Target
Happy Gelato Cream For Body in Sugared Petals

A little self care can bring a smile to anyone's face. Slather this cheerful "gelato" body cream with a light sugared petals scent all over your body.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$38 Clinique
The Happiness Project by Gretchen Rubin

The Happiness Project is all about the author Gretchen Rubin's year-long journey to find out what leads to true happiness by drawing on science and philosophy. If you're feeling blue, find some tips here to turn your day around.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$15 Amazon
Plush 15 Pound Weighted Blanket

If you haven't yet tried out the weighted blanket trend, pick up this one. Weighted blankets are said to ease anxiety by covering you in a comforting weight. 

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$139 Urban Outfitters
The Plant Lady by Sarah Simon

Adult coloring books are excellent happiness boosters, and this one is perfect for your favorite plant lady. Color in a hiking trail in the Pacific Northwest or verdant gardens on the pages of this book.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$12 Target
SAD Therapy Lamp

If you're feeling blue, a light therapy lamp might just give you just the boost you need. Light therapy lamps help some restore their natural circadian rhythms.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$100 Urban Outfitters
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser in Blush

How about some aromatherapy? We love the Vitruvi essential oil diffusers because of their gorgeous stone lids. This blush option is particularly pretty. 

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$119 Sephora
Vitruvi Blends Oil in Boost

Don't forget essential oils to go along with your new diffuser. This cheerful blend is inspired by citrus fruits and summer days.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$26 Anthropologie
Lollia Wish Bubble Bath

How pretty is this packaging? And the scent inside is just as nice. It includes notes of vanilla bean and rice flower, and soothes your skin with moisturizing olive fruit, avocado oils and vitamin E.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$50
$38 Neiman Marcus
Happy Skin Facial Mask in Rose

Happy skin, happy life? That's what they say, right? Anyway, this facial mask is drenched in vitamin E to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, and of course includes fragrant rose extract.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$6 Anthropologie
Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

There's nothing happier than hunkering down with a copy of Little Women, and the beautiful floral cover of this edition only adds to the experience. When you're done reading, plant this hardcover on your coffee table where it can be admired by all. Plus, if you haven't watched the Greta Gerwig film adaptation yet you're really missing out. 

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$25 Urban Outfitters
Voluspa Limited Edition Cut Glass Jar Candle in Panjore Lychee

Lychee scents are always cheerful, so burning this candle is an excellent choice. Plus, its etched glass jar is beautiful to look at.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$30 Anthropologie
Raw Sugar Ready to Nourish and Soothe Foaming Bath in Raw Coconut and Mango

If you've never smelled the Raw Sugar coconut and mango scent, you need to. It's especially mood-lifting in bubble bath form. So go ahead, plan a self-care day.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$8 Bed Bath & Beyond
Whiskey in a Teacup by Reese Witherspoon

Escape to the south with Reese Witherspoon's autobiography/cookbook. Its loved by her fans and gives you a peek into her southern childhood, plus how she entertains, decorates, does her hair and more as a result of it. Whiskey in a Teacup is the perfect escapist read. 

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$15 Target
Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Lose yourself in a video game with the new Animal Crossing. You can create your own world or play with friends.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$65 Best Buy
Doing Great Graphic T

Make like Kris Jenner and tell the world that it's doing great, sweetie, by wearing this cheerful yellow T-shirt. Surely everyone will appreciate the words of encouragement as you're spreading joy.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$23 BB Dakota
MelodySusie 6W UV/LED Nail Lamp

Use your free time to learn how to give yourself a gel manicure. You'll need this UV nail lamp to cure the polish, just like they do at the nail salon.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$13 Urban Outfitters
Ban.do I Cry at Work T

Passersby will do a double take when you don this expressive T. Hey, we've all been there.

Ecomm: Just 23 Things to Make You Happy
$38
$29 Nordstrom

Ready for some self-care? Add these oils to your beauty routine and here's everything you need to work out from home.

