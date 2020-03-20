Project Runway's Christian Siriano Making Masks for Medical Workers Fighting COVID-19

Christian Sirianoand his team have volunteered to produce masks for medical workers fighting against the coronavirus.

The designer and Project Runway star answered New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's call for the critical need of protective equipment via Twitter on Friday.

"If @NYGovCuomo says we need masks my team will help make some," Siriano wrote. "I have a full sewing team still on staff working from home that can help."

Cuomo soon confirmed his office was in contact with Siriano, tweeting, "Appreciate his help so much. Who's next? Let's do this together, NY!"

New York hospitals are facing shortages of masks, gloves and gowns. Cuomo said the state is willing to pay a "premium" to companies and individuals able to assist. A rep for the fashion mogul told Buzzfeed News that the masks will specifically go to healthcare workers.