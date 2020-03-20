Ellen DeGeneres Is Checking in on Jennifer Aniston Every 30 Minutes Amid Social Distancing

Could Ellen DeGeneresbe a better friend?

The Ellen DeGeneres Show suspended production last week amid the coronavirus pandemic and like millions of people worldwide, the host is currently social distancing. She's also checking up on her famous friends, and during this time of no televised celebrity interviews, she has been offering the next best thing—videos of their personal phone calls.

In recent days, she has shared videos of herself phoning stars like Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel, Tiffany Haddish and friend Kevin Hart and John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen. On Friday, she checked up on Jennifer Aniston. A lot.

"What are you doin'?" DeGeneres asked the actress over the phone, as seen in an Instagram video posted on Friday.

"Uh, well not much different than the last time we spoke about 30 minutes ago," Aniston replied.