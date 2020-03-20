Watch Taylor Swift Nail Her Dad With a Tennis Ball in "The Man" BTS Video

No men were harmed in the making of Taylor Swift's music video.

On Friday, the singer gave Swifties another behind-the-scenes look at her "The Man" music video with a hilarious video starring her dad Scott Swift. In it, Taylor broke down the scene where her father makes a cameo as the tennis umpire—and it didn't look like it was a fun day on set for Papa Swift, who had tennis balls thrown at him by the Cats star.

"So, we have a very special performance in this video that is my dad playing the umpire of the tennis match where I have a royal meltdown because the umpire calls my shot, 'Out," Taylor said in the video. "And basically, I started pelting my dad with tennis balls, which I think was exhilarating for both of us." She joked, "I think it was a real bonding experience."

During the scene, Scott wasn't her only target. Taylor can be heard saying, "How was that? Sorry I hit the camera. I didn't mean to."