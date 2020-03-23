The Real Housewives of New York City's Season 12 Taglines Revealed!

Dorinda Medley: "I'm not always right, but I'm never wrong."

Dorinda will be juggling moving into a new apartment, renovating the old one and dealing with the damage caused by a flood at Bluestone Manor. As she re-evaluates her relationship with longtime boyfriend John, she's rediscovering herself and trying to be at peace. But she continues to butt heads with Tinsley. When Ramona and Sonja try to step in to help her deal with what they perceive to be anger issues, tensions reach an all-time high.

Ramona Singer: "I don't need to find love. I love myself."

Yes, Ramona loves herself but she's still on the hunt for love and companionship. All she needs is a man who fills out her checklist! She sold the beloved apartment she shared with daughter Avery and is now trying to get used to her new digs. Struggling with letting go of her old life, she seeks a little help in the form of therapy.

Sonja Morgan: "I'm no one's accessory. I'm the whole lifestyle brand."

Sonja has referred to herself as an "International Fashion Lifestyle Brand" in the past, so this tagline shouldn't come as a surprise. This season, she's living her best life. When she shows her latest Sonja by Sonja Morgan collection at NYFW, she is approached by an iconic NY department store with a big partnership offer. Looking for a fresh start, she faces one of the hardest decisions she has ever had to make.