Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Helpful Tips to Combat Loneliness Amid Social Distancing

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 10:35 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are here for you in these scary times.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted on their Instagram on Friday tips to combat loneliness, as they and millions of people around the world practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"With everything going on, it's a lot to take in," their post read. "Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared...and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don't know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It's perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things."
"Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it," they continued. "But here's the good thing (because right now we need to hear good things, right?): Yes, there is isolation and physical distancing, but there doesn't have to be loneliness."
Harry and Meghan promoted non-profit organizations that can help and are seeking new volunteers—Crisis Text Line, Shout UK, CTL Ireland and Kids Help Phone—which is based in Canada, where they have been living over the past few months.
"If you're home and feeling bored, you can digitally train to be a counselor and HELP someone who really needs your support! What an amazing way to use this time," they wrote. "If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through. If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence."
"And for those of you who don't feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues," they continued. "Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected - ask if they're okay, tell them how you're (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer. If there is someone you know and are worried about, your text may be the thing that saves their life."
Earlier in the week, Harry and Meghan shared on Instagram a message of support.
"These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other," their post read. "We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."
