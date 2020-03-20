Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Claps Back at Fan Who Criticized Her Over "Corny Joke"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 9:36 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tina Knowles, Instagram

Instagram / Tina Knowles

Tina Knowles is not going to let anyone stop her from telling her famous corny jokes.

Beyoncé's mom occasionally shares videos of herself telling them on her Instagram page and recently began posting them more regularly. On Thursday, she posted a clip of herself saying, So did you hear about the corduroy pillows? Yeah, they're making headlines. Headlines in your head when you lay on it, you know."

One user was definitely not amused.

"Girl, take them bangs and disappear with your daughter and grandchildren for a little while. We don't need this right now," the person wrote.

"First of all I am not a girl," Lawson clapped back in a since-deleted comment, as seen on the Shade Room. "So try to conjure up a little respect and secondly if you don't need it then get off my page and go where you like what you see. With love [red heart emoji]."

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

Knowles had also posted a corny joke video on Wednesday. It marked her first since January 1.

Knowles said she had not been on Instagram as much because she was recovering from "serious knee surgery," and that she had gotten a lot of requests to resume telling her "corny jokes."

"I know it's corny but even if you get a little chuckle, it is worth it at this time," she wrote. "We must keep our sense of humor and stick together love you all be safe."

"We need this Ma!! [two laughing emojis]" commented Kelly Rowland.

"I really missed these!" wrote Octavia Spencer.

"You look beautiful and we need your corny jokes right now," commented actress Vanessa Bell Calloway.

 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Tina Knowles , Beyoncé , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.