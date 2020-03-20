Why Fans Think The Weeknd's After Hours Album Is a Tribute to Bella Hadid

BACKGRID
Repeat after me: The Weeknd's new album is officially here.
On Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Grammy-winning performer's fourth studio album was released, sending fans into the weekend with brand new music perfect for a dance party in the kitchen.
"ITS OUT EVERYWHERE," the star announced after midnight. "LOVE YOU GUYS."
Naturally, fans have already sunk their excited teeth into The Weeknd's fresh melodies and lyrics, interpreting virtually every word from the beloved artist before taking to Twitter with their thoughts. The consensus? The Weeknd had Bella Hadid on the brain.
The longtime on-and-off couple have been a Hollywood item since 2015. While a source told E! News in August that the famous lovebirds had once again broken up, their current status remains up in the air. But, as fans have pointed out after dissecting The Weeknd's new work, she's all over his music.
On the track, "Escape From LA," about a tumultuous relationship in Los Angeles, fans couldn't help but notice the artist's apparent reference to Hadid with the line, "She got Chrome Hearts hangin' from her neck," considering the supermodel has collaborated with the brand.
For the track "Snowchild," some listeners pointed out the giggles heard midway through the song sound like Hadid's after he sings,"She never need a man, she what a man need/So I keep on falling for her daily."
In "Hardest to Love," The Weeknd blames himself as he reflects on the downfall of a relationship, singing at one point, "I can't, can't believe you want me/After all the heart breaks, after all I've done," seemingly a nod to the on-and-off nature of his past with Hadid.
While neither star has commented on the social media speculation over the music, Twitter is certainly convinced Hadid had a lot to do with The Weeknd's latest work.
As a fan tweeted with a photo of Hadid, "Thank you for being the reason behind 56 minutes and 12 seconds of musical euphoria."