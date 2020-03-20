Today's Savannah Guthrie Gives an Adorable Update From the "Bedhead Bureau" With Her Kids

Savannah Guthrie's children make the cutest coworkers.

For Friday's episode of TODAY, the reporter, who is co-anchoring from home as she recovers from a sore throat, gave co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Harry Smith an update on how she's doing. Her colleagues also got to catch up with her kids Vale, 5, and Charles, 3, who made an adorable cameo during the episode.

"I've got Vale and Charlie with me," she said while cuddling with her tiny tots. "We've been doing a lot of FaceTiming with friends. They're here in their pjs…from the 'Bedhead Bureau.'"

On Wednesday, the fan-favorite anchor began working from home after coming down "a mild sore throat and runny nose." Co-anchoring the morning's episode from her basement with Hoda, Savannah elaborated on her condition, "Here's what happened, I wasn't feeling my best, little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren't we?"