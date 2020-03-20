These Travel TV Shows Will Help You Escape From Your Couch

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 6:45 AM

You're doing your part and social distancing. It can get a tad…boring. You've rearranged your furniture, organized your cabinets and did your best version of Chopped with the items in your fridge. Now what? Well, now you can travel to another country with these TV shows we've picked out below.

The latest addition to these transporting shows is Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge. The makeover show focuses on restaurants in stunning locales including Austria and Costa Rica. Three experts work their magic on the restaurants, food and the people behind the show to make these establishments must-visit places.

Whether it's a beautiful Below Deck yacht zooming around the seas and taking passengers to hidden beaches or Phil Rosenthal revealing the best falafel to eat in Paris, these shows are sure to help you get out of your space, at least mentally and visually, for a spell.

Restaurants on the Edge

Netflix

Restaurants on the Edge

It's like Queer Eye, but for restaurants. Dennis Prescott, the chef expert on the series, even sounds like Antoni Porowski. Over six episodes, Dennis, Nick Liberato and Karin Bohn travel around the world to help struggling restaurants find their identity and hopefully some clientele. TBH, started thinking about going to Malta after just 5 minutes of the episode.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Bravo

The Below Deck franchise

There's Below Deck, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht to take you to various locales like Thailand, Greece and British Virgin Islands while serving up all the juicy drama of the ever-changing crew and charter guests.

Anthony Bourdain, No Reservations

Travel Channel

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown/No Reservations

The ultimate travel and food guide, Anthony Bourdain has seasons worth of material to transport you around the world.

Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat

Netflix

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Based on the book of the same name, Samin Nosrat takes viewers around the world in this four-part food documentary series. For fat, we're in Italy, salt is set in Japan, Mexico for acid and California for heat.

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes

Netflix

The World's Most Extraordinary Homes

The title says it all: The World's Most Extraordinary Homes takes viewers into breathtaking houses around the world.

Somebody Feed Phil

Netflix

I'll Have What Phil's Having/Somebody Feed Phil

In the PBS series and later the Netflix show, Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal explores cities around the world and dives deep into their food culture. Episodes are set everywhere from Paris to Mexico City.

Queer Eye: We're in Japan!

Netflix

Queer Eye/Queer Eye: We're in Japan!

The main Queer Eye gives viewers a taste of various cities in the United States, like Kansas City, and Queer Eye: We're in Japan is set in…Japan. The Fab Five do their makeover magic while exploring the cultures around their heroes.

House Hunters International, HGTV

HGTV

House Hunters: International

HGTV's standby, House Hunters: International is always there to make you mad when participants complain about appliance sizes and wall colors in foreign countries.

Survivor: Winners at War

CBS

Survivor

Sure, Survivor is a reality competition series, but it does take viewers to various beaches.

Outlander, season 4

Starz

Outlander

Come for the Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall romance, stay for the beautiful Scottish landscape.

Ellen Page, Gaycation With Ellen Page

Viceland

Gaycation

Ellen Page and Ian Daniel take viewers around the world to explore LGBTQ culture. Episodes are set everywhere from Japan and Brazil to Ukraine and France.

