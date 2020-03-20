These Travel TV Shows Will Help You Escape From Your Couch

You're doing your part and social distancing. It can get a tad…boring. You've rearranged your furniture, organized your cabinets and did your best version of Chopped with the items in your fridge. Now what? Well, now you can travel to another country with these TV shows we've picked out below.

The latest addition to these transporting shows is Netflix's Restaurants on the Edge. The makeover show focuses on restaurants in stunning locales including Austria and Costa Rica. Three experts work their magic on the restaurants, food and the people behind the show to make these establishments must-visit places.