Watch the Stranger Things Cast Read Each Other’s Minds in ‘80s-Inspired Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke just got a whole lot stranger.

On Friday, the cast of Stranger Things brought The Late Late Show to The Upside Down with its epic Carpool Karaoke.

In the trailer for their episode of Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke: The Series, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp put their friendship to the test with some "mind reading helmets" that were inspired by the one that Millie's character Eleven wore during her time in the lab.

"I brought these mind reading helmets," Sadie said as her co-stars put on the wire-adorned head gear. First up were Millie and Caleb, who were tasked with saying random words until they eventually said the same word. "Grass," Millie yelled as Caleb said, "Water." Gaten and Finn also gave the game a go. "BBQ," Gaten exclaimed. But alas, Finn shouted, "Ball." Redeeming themselves, Millie and Caleb went again and were amazed when they both said, "Pigs."