Kristen Bell and Her Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates Away From Home

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 7:31 PM
Kristen Belland her daughters are sending love to Dax Shepard through some killer dance moves.
On Thursday, the star revealed via Instagram, "@daxshepard got back from travelling on monday. To be cautious, i asked him to stay in our friend empty apt for a few days to make sure he had to no symptoms."
As everyone is well aware, most of the world is social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 a.k.a. the coronavirus.
That being said, the Frozen star and her daughters still wanted to be somewhat close to him, even if it was only for a short time. "Today we were missing him so much, we did the only logical thing we could do. Danced outside his window to a @bensplatt and @dearevanhansen serenade," she shared.
To prove it, The Good Place actress released an actual clip of their impromptu dance party.
Dax has yet to comment on the post, but there's no doubt Kristen and their daughters brought a smile to his face.
Kristen and her kids are spreading the cheer to other people, too. The celebrity family donated $150,007.96 to the No Kid Hungry charity, a group that has focused its efforts on feeding children and families in need. "NKH has always been there for kids who need them. They work tirelessly to provide food for the hungry bellys [sic] all over this country. I encourage anyone with the means to share to donate as well, any amount helps, so we can get through this together," the Frozen 2 star explained on her Instagram account. "(The reason the number is odd, is because when my kids overheard me making the donation, they asked if they could also donate the money from thier [sic] piggy bank. I couldnt have been prouder to add that extra, and important 7 dollars and 96 cents)."
