Bride-to-Be Surprises Her Quarantined Grandpa With Engagement News

One North Carolina woman found an extra special way to include her quarantined grandfather in her engagement.

Carly Boyd recently surprised 87-year-old Shelton Mahala through the window of his nursing home, where he's currently in isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I arrived at the nursing home," the 21-year-old told ABC News, "I run around the building to get to his bedroom window and they pulled up his blinds. I point to my ring and he realized I was engaged!"

Carly said staff at the nursing home helped coordinate the unforgettable moment, which brought some much-needed sunshine to her grandfather's day. "He was so happy he kept asking me, 'When's the wedding?'" the bride-to-be shared. "I know he feels a little trapped right now because of all the restrictions. We both said we love each other and it was just a really emotional moment."