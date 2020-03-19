David Beckham and More Stars Pledging #IStayHomeFor During Coronavirus Outbreak

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 4:11 PM

Who are you staying home for? That's exactly what stars like David Beckham and Eva Longoria are answering, thanks to a social media campaign encouraging everyone to share why they're social distancing in response to the coronavirus outbreak

Kevin Bacon launched the initiative to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with a cheeky spin on the eponymous concept that we're all just "six degrees" apart from each other. 

"So if you're home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more folks involved, the merrier - because we're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!)" the actor shared online. 

It didn't take long for Hollywood to get in on the movement, and their posts might just inspire you to do the same. 

Check out all the celebs participating in the #IStayHomeFor challenge below:

Kevin Bacon, #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Instagram

Kevin Bacon

"Hi, folks. You know me, right? I'm technically only six degrees away from you. Right now, like people around the world, I'm staying home because it saves lives and it is the only way we're gonna slow down the spread of this coronavirus…Every one of us has someone who is worth staying home for. And I am staying home for Kyra Sedgwick."

David Beckham, #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Instagram

David Beckham

"Staying at home for the ones that we love. Thank you @kevinbacon for nominating me. I'm staying at home for Victoria and our kids, including Cruzie who's made his way into this photo. Let's stop the coronavirus spread together..."

Eva Longoria, #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Eva Longoria

"Stay at HOME! It's the least we can do to help STOP the spread of this virus. I stay home because it is such an easy sacrifice to make for my fellow neighbors. For the country. For the WORLD. I stay home for my sweet Santi baby. And for my beautiful husband Pepe..."

Elton John, #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Instagram

Elton John

"Thank you @kevinbacon for the nomination!! #IStayHomeFor @davidfurnish and our boys. Today it's snakes, ladders and staying inside to stop the spread of coronavirus. Who are you staying home for?"

Millie Bobby Brown, #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown

"I'm staying at home for these people because they are my everything. my beautiful nan, she protected me my whole life. now its time for me to protect her. keep positive."

Asher Angel, #IStayHomeFor Challenge

Asher Angel

"#istayhomefor what about you?"

