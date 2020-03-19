David Beckham and More Stars Pledging #IStayHomeFor During Coronavirus Outbreak

Who are you staying home for? That's exactly what stars like David Beckham and Eva Longoria are answering, thanks to a social media campaign encouraging everyone to share why they're social distancing in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin Bacon launched the initiative to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 with a cheeky spin on the eponymous concept that we're all just "six degrees" apart from each other.

"So if you're home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more folks involved, the merrier - because we're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!)" the actor shared online.

It didn't take long for Hollywood to get in on the movement, and their posts might just inspire you to do the same.