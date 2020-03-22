Celebrities' Favorite Drugstore Beauty Finds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Celebrities: They're just like us!

Not all of us can afford to get the latest Hollywood must-have beauty products and treatments. But as it turns out, celebrities love drugstore products just as much as us.

From cotton rounds to Olay moisturizer, getting that red carpet glow doesn't have to be expensive or time consuming.

Now more than ever, consumers are all about finding self-care products on a budget. And with many stores temporarily closing their doors amid the Coronavirus, drug stores have never been more essential for everyday items.

Scroll below to see what Hollywood's familiar faces endorse when it comes to drugstore beauty products. You may be surprised at how relatable their picks are.