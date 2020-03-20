Happy Aries Season! See Which Stars Share the Sun Sign

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Mar. 20, 2020 6:00 AM

It's officially the start of spring, which means it's time for all the Aries to shine!

We've officially left Pisces season in the past so the passionate fire sign of Aries can take center stage, including many of our favorite celebrities. 

Today, we're celebrating the stars who share this sun sign!

For any fan of astrology, it'll be unsurprising to find that so many of our most notable celebrities subscribe to the same horoscopes, as Aries are known for their ambition and boldness, two traits essential for any kind of artist.

Aries are described as being relentless, confident and motivated, which are all ingredients to breaking in as an actor, musician or any kind of public figure.

So, who are some of our favorite stars who fall under the sun sign?

You've got actors like Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon and Emma Watson on the list. There's also quite a few comedians, from Conan O'Brien to Chris D'Elia who make us laugh.

There are also some iconic musicians, such as Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey, proving that Aries know how to build an empire.

Shop Your Sign With Our March 2020 Horoscope

Take a look at the list of some of our favorite Aries celebs below!

Matthew Broderick

Joseph Giannattasio/PacificCoastNews.com

Matthew Broderick

March 21

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off star won a Golden Globe for his portrayal as the hooky-playing kid.

Reese Witherspoon, WTF Widget

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Hulu

Reese Witherspoon

March 22

Reese Witherspoon can add producer to her long list of achievements, as she is behind shows like Big Little Lies and the new series Little Fires Everywhere.

Keegan Michael Key, 2019 GQ Men Of The Year Celebration

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ Men of the Year 2019

Keegan-Michael Key

March 22

The hilarious half of Comedy Central's Key & Peele was the voice of Ducky in Toy Story 4.

Ben Higgins

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Ben Higgins

March 23

Miss Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor? You can always tune in to his podcast, Almost Famous, to hear his latest hot takes.

Val Chmerkovskiy

Lucianna Faraone Coccia/Getty Images for Project Foodie

Val Chmerkovskiy

March 24

The Dancing with the Stars alum recently got married this past summer to Jenna Johnson, another dancer who he met on the iconic dancing competition show.

The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons

Monty Brinton/CBS

Jim Parsons

March 24

The Big Bang Theory actor now narrates the show's spin-off, Young Sheldon.

Jessica Chastain, It Chapter Two Premiere, Fashion Police Widget

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain

March 24

The Golden Globe-winning actress was recently seen in the thrilling It: Chapter Two movie.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2019 New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala

Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker

March 25

The Sex and the City star is best known for her role as Carrie, but she got her start on Broadway in the play Annie

Elton John, 1970

Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Image

Elton John

March 25

This famous singer added a second Oscars trophy to his collection when Rocketman's "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" took home the gold at the Academy's 2020 ceremony.

Keira Knightley

Laomejin/ZCOOL HelloRF/Shutterstock

Keira Knightley

March 26

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress' name spelling may be unique, and that's because it was actually a mistake! Hilariously, Keira's parents mean to name her "Kiera," but misspelled her name on the registration.

Quentin Tarantino, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino

March 27

The world-renowned director's latest film, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood, transported us back to 1960's Hollywood, which is an era that the filmmaker is obsessed with.

Fergie

Instagram

Fergie

March 27

Did you know that Fergie's stage name is actually a nickname that both her dad and grandpa go by, too? Now you do!

Mariah Carey, Fashion Police Widget

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey

March 27

Mariah Carey is simply iconic, and has the talent to back it up as she is the record-holder for the most number one singles by a solo artist.

Lady Gaga, Super Bowl

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

March 28

A star was born in 2008 when Lady Gaga released The Fame, but keep an eye out because her latest album, Chromatica, will drop on April 10.

Chris D'Elia, Peoples Choice Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Chris D'Elia

March 29

Chris D'Elia is a hilarious comic, but also can pull off a serious acting role. In fact, you may have spotted him as the predatory comic in season two of You.

Christopher Walken

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Christopher Walken

March 31

Sure, you know him from his many acting roles, but one of Christopher Walken's most impressive performances to date has to be when he danced in Fatboy Slim's music video "Weapon of Choice."

Ewan McGregor, 2018 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Ewan McGregor

March 31

Did you miss Ewan McGregor's performance in Birds of Prey? You're in luck, as the movie's digital release got pushed up in light of COVID-19, so you can watch the actor's compelling take on the role over and over again.

Rachel Maddow, SXSW

Mindy Best/WireImage

Rachel Maddow

April 1

Rachel Maddow is a talented anchor and a trailblazer, as she is the first openly lesbian anchor to host a prime-time news program in the United States.

Michael Fassbender, SXSW

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Michael Fassbender

April 2

Before breaking into the business as an acclaimed actor, Michael Fassbender held a variety of day jobs like being a bartender and working for Dell computers.

Adam Scott, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Adam Scott

April 3

This charming actor was so obsessed with Mark Hamill that he told Jimmy Kimmel he invted the Star Wars actor to his birthday party when he was a child.

Which made it all the more fun when Kristen Bell surprised the Big Little Lies actor by bringing out Hamill onto the show for Star Wars Day.

Alec Baldwin

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Alec Baldwin

April 3

If you tune into Saturday Night Live to check out Alec Baldwin's impression of Donald Trump, you're in good company. Portraying the President nabbed Baldwin a Primetime Emmy in 2017.

Eddie Murphy

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Eddie Murphy

April 3

While Eddie Murphy knows how to make us laugh, he's had plenty of hardship in his life. His father passed away when he was 8 years old and he was in foster care after his mother fell ill.

However, he's stated those challenges developed his sense of humor, where he went on to become a Golden Globe-winning performer and one of the most influential standup comedians of all time.

Robert Downey Jr.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr.

April 4

You know him from the Iron Man, Tropic Thunder and Avengers films, just to name a few, so it's no surprise that Robert Downey Jr. is the second-highest box-office grossing star of all time.

Pharrell Williams, 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Arrivals

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Pharrell Williams

April 5

Sure, you know him for his songs, but did you also know that Pharrell Williams co-composed The Amazing Spider-Man 2's soundtrack with Hans Zimmer, too?

Paul Rudd, Golden Globe nominees first red carpets

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Paul Rudd

April 6

Turns out the sweet actor also has a sweet tooth, as he and Jeffrey Dean Morgan co-own a candy store in Rhinebeck, New York together.

Patricia Arquette, 2020 Golden Globes, Winners

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Patricia Arquette

April 8

You may know her from her award-winning performance on The Act, but Patricia Arquette is also a philanthropist, including having helped build homes for Haitians after earthquakes rocked the region in 2010.

Kristen Stewart, Fashion Police widget

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kristen Stewart

April 9

While she will always be Bella in our hearts, Kristen Stewart has proved time and time again she holds her own in serious, dramatic roles and is the second American ever to have won the César Award.

Leighton Meester, Fashion Police Widget

Jordan Strauss/January Images/Shutterstock

Leighton Meester

April 9

Gossip girl, here. Leighton Meester's most known role is portraying Blair on Gossip Girl, but she also is a musician and was even featured on Cobra Starship's 2009 song "Good Girls Go Bad."

Daisy Ridley, Fashion Police Widget

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Daisy Ridley

April 10

When Daisy Ridley was cast in Star Wars, she was relatively an unknown name, but many praised the move, saying that the original Star Wars films also found new names to star in the franchise.

Mandy Moore, 2020 Critics Choice Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Mandy Moore

April 10

Mandy Moore's story of being discovered may be the craziest, as her path to fame came about when a FedEx delivery driver heard her sing and forwarded her demo on to his friend at recording company, who eventually got her signed.

Shay Mitchell, 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Party Pics

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shay Mitchell

April 10

Got a secret, can you keep it? Originally, Shay Mitchell auditioned for the role of Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars before she was selected to play Emily.

Claire Danes, WTF widget

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Claire Danes

April 12

Before she pursued acting, Claire Danes went to Yale to study psychology. However, she dropped out to pursue her dream of acting instead, and we're so happy as she's one of our favorite actresses to see on screen.

Saoirse Ronan, 2020 Oscars, Academy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

April 12

The rising star is an international phenomenon for her work, but also because she holds both American and Irish citizenship!

ESC: Celeb Street Style, Allison Williams

Gotham/GC Images

Allison Williams

April 13

Allison Williams was discovered by Judd Apatow after uploading a YouTube video that convinced the director she would be perfect for a role on Girls.

Seth Rogen, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Seth Rogen

April 15

Seth Rogen was always destined for a career in comedy, telling jokes when he was barely a teenager, and he even wrote the first draft of Superbad when he was only 13 years old.

Emma Watson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Emma Watson

April 15

While many actors get their big break over time, Emma Watson's first role was her breakout, with the actress' first part being Hermione Granger in Harry Potter.

Victoria Beckham

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham

April 17

The Spice Girls star is also a fashion icon and has launched her own clothing line as well as was the first ever People's Choice Awards Fashion Icon recipient.

Jennifer Garner, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Garner

April 17

Beyond being an amazing actress, Jennifer Garner is also an amazing person and serves on the board for the charity Save the Children.

Conan O'Brien

Turner Entertainment Networks

Conan O'Brien

April 18

The hilarious host got his start as the president of Harvard's infamous comedy publication The Harvard Lampoon, which frequently is a breeding ground for comedy writers that go on to places like Saturday Night Live (including Conan O'Brien).

Kourtney Kardashian

IXOLA / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian

April 18

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star proves Aries are driven, as the celebrity launched her own lifestyle website, Poosh, last year.

 

Kate Hudson, Makeup Free Goop Dinner

Owen Kolasinski / BFA.com

Kate Hudson

April 19

The actress helps her fans get their sweat on by running the fitness company Fabletics, which is known for their workout leggings.

