Leslie Jones Might Be More Than RuPaul Can Handle in Extremely Good Pic of Her Drag Race Debut

We all better be ready for tomorrow night's Drag Race, because Leslie Jones is in the house.

The comedian and former SNL star is serving as guest judge, and judging by the exclusive photo above, she's going to be making her mark on the show. Not content to stand there and barely smile like Ross Matthews, Michelle Visage, and RuPaul, she seems to be twerking.

We can't stop looking at the look on Ru's face as she's being twerked upon by Leslie, and we can't get over how Leslie appears to be living her absolute best life in her guest gig.

We'll get to see how she does when the episode airs tomorrow at 8 p.m. on VH1, but we can't imagine she won't absolutely kill it, as she has been everywhere she's been going lately.