Ciara, Jessica Alba and More Celebs Taking Over TikTok With Their Dance Moves

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 2:29 PM
When in doubt, dance it out.
As celebrities continue staying indoors during the coronavirus outbreak, they're finding new ways to entertain themselves—and us, let's be honest. Enter TikTok, the buzzy app that's turning out more and more addictively fun content these days. (If you've lost hours of your day to endless scrolling, you're not alone.)
On Thursday, Ciara and her growing baby bump made their TikTok debut alongside hubby Russell Wilson and their adorable little ones in a video that'll have fans shimmying along in their pajamas.
From Justin Bieber to Lizzo, these stars are nailing TikTok's latest trends one living room dance party at a time:
Ciara, Rusell Wilson and kids Sienna and Future Jr.:
Mark Wahlberg, Rhea Wahlberg and daughter Grace:
Jessica Alba and daughter Haven:
View this post on Instagram
Just over here doing @tiktok while staying inside -Havie was creative director on this one
A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber:
View this post on Instagram
Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me? #bored #quarentine
A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on
View this post on Instagram
Late night Tiktoks💯💯 @jlo . Follow me at AROD13!!!
A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on
Reese Witherspon and son Deacon:
View this post on Instagram
If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂 hopefully this will brighten your day a little!
A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on
Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka and kids Moroccan and Monroe:
View this post on Instagram
Happy St. Patrick's Day, everybody!! Stay home & stay safe!! 💚☘️ #fliptheswitch
A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on
Lizzo:
View this post on Instagram
Been in Detroit w family. This makes me smile. Hope u smiling too.
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on
Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman:
View this post on Instagram
HIT THE BACK @tiktok CHALLENGE @kingprincess69 ✌🏻#kaiagerber #tiktok #socialdistancing #quarentine
A post shared by tommy dorfman (@tommy.dorfman) on
