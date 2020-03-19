Ciara, Jessica Alba and More Celebs Taking Over TikTok With Their Dance Moves

When in doubt, dance it out. 

As celebrities continue staying indoors during the coronavirus outbreak, they're finding new ways to entertain themselves—and us, let's be honest. Enter TikTok, the buzzy app that's turning out more and more addictively fun content these days. (If you've lost hours of your day to endless scrolling, you're not alone.)

On Thursday, Ciara and her growing baby bump made their TikTok debut alongside hubby Russell Wilson and their adorable little ones in a video that'll have fans shimmying along in their pajamas. 

From Justin Bieber to Lizzo, these stars are nailing TikTok's latest trends one living room dance party at a time:

Photos

Celebrity "Flip the Switch" Challenges

CiaraRusell Wilson and kids Sienna and Future Jr.:

Mark WahlbergRhea Wahlberg and daughter Grace:

Jessica Alba and daughter Haven:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Courteney Cox:

Jennifer Lopezand Alex Rodriguez:

Reese Witherspon and son Deacon:

Ashley Tisdale:

Mariah CareyBryan Tanaka and kids Moroccan and Monroe:

Lizzo:

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman:

