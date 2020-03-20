Feel Good Friday: 6 Uplifting Stories to Head Into the Weekend With

We wish we could give you all a hug right now. So how about six virtual ones?

Now more than ever, we're honored to share this week's Feel Good Friday offerings with you, hoping to bring a smile to your face and spark a little bit of joy while you are practicing social distancing.

E! News is highlighting six uplifting and heartwarming stories, including one man who found a way to celebrate his 67th anniversary with his beloved wife even though they had to remain physically separated due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, and another family that came together in a unique way to wish their grandmother a happy birthday.

Plus, some of TV's doctor dramas are doing their part to help out the real-life medical professionals who are working tirelessly across the country to keep people safe, and one aquarium is sharing updates on their adorable animals after the organization closed for public safety.