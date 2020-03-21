How Matthew Morrison Is Spreading Disney Magic to His Family and Fans During the Coronavirus

When it comes to Matthew Morrison, family is everything.

And these days, raising his first child with wife Renee Morrison continues to be a wild, fun, magical adventure.

"You know I have a lot of love for a lot of people but I never experienced the love I have for my son," Matthew shared with E! News exclusively. "It's one of a kind and it's tested constantly but it's enduring and it's so strong and the bond we have is so special and I'm absolutely loving this journey."

That bond is displayed in the Glee star's new album filled with Disney classics. Titled Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison, the disc available now was created with his son in mind.

"Every song I was singing in the studio, I was just imagining him," he confessed to us. "It's about hope and magic and love and everything that we need right now. For me, this was definitely inspired by my son and by my journey of being a father and just kind of getting reconnected to this music from my childhood. This is music that is just so multi-generational and adults and kids both love it."