Priyanka Chopra Reveals What She Finds So "Attractive" About Nick Jonas

If you ask Priyanka Chopra Jonas, there's a whole lot to love about Nick Jonas.

Sure, he's a talented musician who can sell out arenas around the world. Yes, he values family and quality time with those he loves. But there's also the way he supports his wife that is worth celebrating.

"I really feel like being with someone like my husband now, there's such an incredible power, and it's so attractive to me that he has no—he, he feels empowered when he sees me empowered," Priyanka explained in Diane Von Furstenberg's Spotify podcast InCharge with DVF. "Like he'll stand on a carpet on the side and watch when they're taking pictures. He'll like, want to see things I've done. Like, he feels so proud."

If that's not enough to get your heart burnin' up, there's more.

"We wrote like five things that we love about each other," Priyanka recalled. "And the first thing he said was your ambition. I've never heard a guy say that."