Glee Ended 5 Years Ago: Where Is the Cast Now?

Can you believe it's been five years since we said goodbye to McKinley High?

It was five years ago today, on March 20, 2015, the the Fox smash-hit Glee signed off for good after six history-making, record-breaking seasons full of show choir shenanigans, slushies to the face and more amazing song mash-ups than we could fit onto our iPods. (Remember iPods?)

Not only did the show elevate creator Ryan Murphy to showrunner superstar status, leading to his empire of hits like American Horror Story, American Crime Story and more, but it became the launching pad for so many careers. After all, this is the show that introduced us all to Lea Michele, Amber Riley, Darren Criss and Melissa Benoist, to name but a few.

While the Glee family has suffered some loss over the years, with star Cory Monteith's tragic and fatal overdose in 2013 just as production on season five was about to commence prompting Murphy to decide to end it all with season six and, later, Mark Salling's suicide in 2018 after pleading guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography, the rest of the cast has been out there thriving.