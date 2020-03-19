Clare Crawley's The Bachelorette Season Will Likely Undergo Recasting After Production Delay

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 7:49 AM
Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette is on hold due to coronavirus concerns, and the holdup could work out in her favor.
Clare, the new star of season 16 who previously appeared on season 18 of The Bachelor, seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise and on Bachelor Winter Games, appeared on longtime host Chris Harrison's Instagram live and chatted about the situation surrounding her season. During the discussion, the host seemingly confirmed the casting situation is still fluid while the show remains in limbo.
"The chances are, for everybody to be able to put their life on hold and come back again is very slim. So yeah, we are still casting, so if you have somebody you think is great for this beautiful woman right here," Chris Harrison told viewers about the production hiatus.
Chris Harrison said it's up in the air if the cast will have completely new faces or a mixture of the previously announced and newcomers, it depends on everyone's schedules after production resumes.
The Bachelorette cast was previously revealed on the ABC show's Facebook page. So, the more than 30 men, who were mostly younger than the 38-year-old reality star, aren't likely going to be the contestants hoping to get a rose from Clare.
Clare previously said she hopes people still submit themselves to join the cast giving the hiatus. "I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don't think it's too late to submit people," she said in another Instagram session.
Clare is the oldest contestant to lead The Bachelorette and said she thinks her age will be an asset in her journey. "For me, it just is more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," she said about her age when her casting was announced on Good Morning America.
ABC's previously announced a cast that included Tyler Cameron's pal Matt James. Meet the original cast below.
ABC
Karl, 33, is from Miami, Florida.
ABC
Nick, 25, is from Nashville.
ABC
Noah, 25, is from Long Beach, California.
ABC
Mike, 38, is from Calgary, Canada.
ABC
Miles, 27, is from Shreveport, Louisiana.
ABC
Dale, 31, is from New York City.
ABC
Anthony, 27, is from Huntington Beach, California.
ABC
JP, 25, is from Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
ABC
Ed, 26, is from Miami, Florida.
ABC
Bennett, 27, is from Orlando, Florida.
ABC
Jay, 29, is from Oakland Park, Florida.
ABC
Ellis, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.
ABC
Cameron is 28 and from Newport Beach, California.
ABC
Bret, 42, is from Provo, Utah.
ABC
Ivan is 28 and from Dallas, Texas.
ABC
Austin, 28, is from Cut Off, Louisiana.
ABC
Demar, 26, is from Scottsdale, Arizona.
ABC
Josh, 31, is from Minneapolis, Minnesota.
ABC
Jordan, 26, is from New York City.
ABC
Matt, 28, is from New York City.
ABC
Blake, 30, is from Phoenix Arizona.
ABC
Matt is 26 and from Jupiter, Florida.
ABC
Aaron hails from Fort Lauderdale in Florida and is 33.
ABC
Blake is 29 and from Hamilton in Ontario, Canada.
ABC
Jake is 25 from Lafayette, Colorado.
ABC
Greg, 26, is from Edison, New Jersey.
ABC
Chris, 27, is from Salt Lake City, Utah.
ABC
Alex, 28, is from Dallas, Texas.
ABC
James, 23, is from Chicago.
ABC
Grant is 25 and is from Boston.
ABC
Tyler is 27 and from Morgantown, West Virginia.
ABC
Yosef is 30 and from Daphne, Alabama.
The Bachelorette was previously set to debut in May 2020.
