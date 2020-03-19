Fox's The Resident Donates Medical Supplies to Local Hospital in Fight Against Coronavirus

With much of TV show production shut down and the remainder of seasons in limbo amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, some aren't letting their props go to waste. Fox's medical drama The Resident, now in its third season, donated a number of supplies to a local hospital.

"To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19," Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital, wrote on Instagram with a photo of the donated supplies. "Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive. And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture."