Finished Love Is Blind? These Reality Shows Are For You

by Chris Harnick | Thu., Mar. 19, 2020 6:00 AM
So, you've hunkered down and are social distancing and binged the one reality show everyone is talking about, Love Is Blind, now what do you do?
Netflix's latest reality show about couples who fell in love without ever seeing one another and then deciding to walk down the aisle in just a matter of weeks, is everything you want in escapist TV.
Now, once you dive into our guide to what happened to the Love Is Blind couples and secrets you didn't see on TV, we're here for you with the expert suggestions on what to watch next. Love addictive reality shows? You've come to the right place.
From old standbys on TLC like 90 Day Fiancé to foreign imports on Netflix such as Back With the Ex, these are the shows you're going to fall in deep with.
Netflix
What if you decided to give it another shot with an ex-partner and had cameras film everything? That's the premise here. Four couples of varying ages who dated for different lengths of time moved back in with each other to give it another go.
TLC
This reality beast is the gift that keeps on giving, with spinoffs aplenty. The mothership series follows couples with just 90 days to marry. One partner is a foreigner, the other an American citizen who brings the foreigner over on a K-1 visa, hence the time limit. Spinoffs include Before the 90 Days, Happily Ever After? and The Other Way.
Netflix
One of Netflix's early stabs at reality TV, the show followed six different people on five blind dates.
Article continues below
Netflix
It's Real Housewives, but pregnant and Australian.
TLC
If taking a peek and judging weddings is your thing, this is the show for you. Each contestant generally has a larger-than-life personality to up the entertainment factor.
Netflix
Think Biggest Loser, but Australian and about one or two people at a time.
Article continues below
ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
What was The Bachelor like before it was full of people hoping to launch their influencer careers? Jason Mesnick's season is on Netflix for you to find out.
Netflix
Part Catfish, part reality competition series, all around addictive.
Netflix
Instant Hotel, an Australian reality series, features various pairs who operate Airbnbs competing to be crowned the best. The contestants are exactly the type of reality TV contestants you want to watch.
Article continues below
Victoria V Photography
The name says it all. Matchmakers set up participants who get married upon first meeting.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?