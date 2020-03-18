The Challenge: Total Madness Trailer Proves It Will, In Fact, Be Total Madness

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Seems like a pretty good time for a show that's subtitled Total Madness

The Challenge put out a new trailer for its upcoming season, and it looks like Total Madness is indeed an accurate description of what's to come as Challenge, Survivor, and Big Brother vets come together to compete for a million dollars. 

The trailer starts off with a promise that we're in for "the biggest twist we have ever had on The Challenge," and appears to prove that things are about to get truly...challenging. 

"I'm done with people skatin' by," host TJ Lavin says. "I'm done with people just going under the radar. This season, the only way to make it into a final is to win an elimination." 

There's so much yelling, crying, falling, fighting, and even some kissing in there amongst the tanks and flipping cars and other truly insane-looking challenges. 

Watch the trailer below!

You truly cannot trust anyone. 

Meet the full cast below. 

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kaycee Clark

Kaycee is a Big Brother veteran.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Christopher Jordan "Swaggy C" Williams

He hails from Big Brother.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Aneesa Ferreira

This is Aneesa's 13th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jordan Wisely

Jordan is on his sixth appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Faysal Shawn "Fessy" Shafaat

His credits include Big Brother and American Ninja Warrior.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Bayleigh Dayton

She comes to The Challenge from Big Brother.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Tori Deal

Tori is on her fourth appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Nelson Thomas

Nelson is on his sixth Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Melissa Reeves

Melissa is on her third appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jenna Compono

This will be her eighth time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Stephen Bear

He's on his third The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jennifer Lee

Jennifer comes to The Challenge from The Amazing Race.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Josh Martinez

Josh is on The Challenge No. 3.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Dee Nguyen

Dee is on her third Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Ashley Mitchell

Ashley is on her seventh The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley

"Big T" is on her second The Challenge competition.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Wes Bergmann

Wes is on The Challenge number 13.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Nany Gonzalez

Nany is on her ninth The Challenge experience.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Cory Wharton

Cory is on his seventh The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jennifer West

Jennifer is on her second Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Jay Starrett

This will be Jay's first time on The Challenge. He previously competed on Survivor.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kyle Christie

Kyle is on his fifth Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Asaf Goren

Asaf is a rookie this season, coming from Big Brother Israel and So You Think You Can Dance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Mattie Breaux

Mattie is just on her second The Challenge appearance.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Kailah Casillas

Kailah is on her fifth Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio

This is Johnny's 20th Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

CT Tamburello

This is CT's 17th time on The Challenge.

The Challenge: Total Madness

MTV

Rogan O'Connor

This is Rogan's third time on The Challenge.

The Challenge premieres Wednesday, April 1 on MTV. 

