The Friends Reunion Will Be Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Our Friends might not be there for us just yet, but it's for the good of us all.

HBO Max's planned Friends reunion special is going to have to be delayed, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The special was supposed to film next week, but that has been postponed as with the filming of most productions for the time being.

The reunion special was meant to premiere along with the launch of HBO Max in May. Now, filming will likely be delayed until at least May, per Variety, so we'll just have to settle for having all 10 seasons of Friends to binge again while we wait for the special to happen.

The unscripted special, which was confirmed by HBO Max in February, will reunite Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer along with creators Marta Kauffman, Kevin Bright, and David Crane. It's supposed to be filmed on the show's original soundstage at Warner Bros Studios.