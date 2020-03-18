Katy Perry Is ''Slowing Down'' to Enjoy Her Pregnancy After Postponing Her Wedding

Katy Perry is enjoying her pregnancy... con calma.

After debuting her baby bump two weeks ago in her "Never Worn White" music video, it looks the 35-year-old star is keeping a low-profile and cherishing her precious pregnancy moments at home.

Especially with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the "Con Calma" songstress and her fiancé Orlando Bloom appear to be taking things seriously.

According to a source, Katy is focused on her health and wellbeing, which means her and the Bloom's wedding is officially on hold right now.

"She postponed the wedding and no other dates are being discussed. She is resting at home and taking one day at a time," the insider shared with E! News. "At this point, she isn't thinking about the wedding and when it will happen."

The source added, "She is just slowing down and trying to enjoy her pregnancy. She is relieved that she made it home [from Australia] and is feeling good."