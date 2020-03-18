Family Celebrates Their Grandma's 95th Birthday From a Safe Distance in Heartwarming Video

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 4:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Grandma, Instagram

@sabyrne5/Instagram

The rippling effects surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic aren't stopping this family from safely celebrating with their loved ones.

A family in New York celebrated their matriarch's 95th birthday but amid growing concerns over COVID-19, the family safely kept their distance while surprising the birthday girl. "We had to keep our distance but we couldn't not see our best girl on her birthday!!!," Sara Byrne wrote on Instagram, alongside a video of her and the rest of the family singing happy birthday. "Happy 95th Gram we love you SO much!!!!"

The Byrne family (along with the family pups!) made it out to Grandma Byrne's front lawn and sang her happy birthday, holding up balloons and decorations, wearing party hats.

"Oh, I love it! Thank you!" you can hear Grandma Byrne tell her sons, daughters and grandchildren from her porch. "I'm sorry we all couldn't be together, but you are all together."

Photos

Celebs Giving Back Throughout the Coronavirus Pandemic

"If you're lucky enough to know Grandma Byrne, you're lucky enough!!," wrote one of her granddaughter's in an Instagram post, alongside a series of photos of Grandma Byrne. "Wishing this amazing lady a very happy 95th birthday today, love you Gram!"

Watch the heartwarming video on Instagram below!

Stay updated with E! News on how celebrities are giving back throughout the coronavirus pandemic here.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Coronavirus , Feel Good , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News , Instagram
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.