Shop the Prettiest Spring Maternity Clothes

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 3:44 PM
E! Illustration
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're pregnant, you're probably feeling super relieved about all of the less constricting clothing styles that are in stores now that spring has sprung. From airy dresses to soft cotton T-shirts, we've spotted the sweetest pieces that are thankfully also super comfortable. But comfortable definitely doesn't have to mean frumpy.
Below, shop flattering, contemporary clothing from Asos to H&M that you would pick out even if you weren't pregnant. You'll love to rock these pieces as the weather heats up.
Ruffle wrap midi skirts are trending this season, and you can definitely still rock them while pregnant. This rust option from PinkBlush has an elastic waistline to fit comfortably over your bump.
How chic is this midi dress with a matching robe? It has gathered sides so that there's no awkward gaping around your belly.
This black, ribbed maternity dress is anything but matronly. It's perfect to throw on over the weekend.
Many of your favorite jean brands also offer maternity options. This pair from AG has a medium wash that's fresh for spring.
It doesn't get prettier than this peach kimono with bell sleeves. It'll offer you some coverage if there's still a chill in the air.
It isn't spring without a floral print dress. This beautiful red option has a midi length, tie detail sleeves, and a tie that cinches you at the waist.
You can't go wrong with a simple v-neck T in a flattering hue. This cotton jersey one is super soft—you'll definitely get good use out of it.
This paisley print maxi dress is so perfect that even Jessica Alba has been spotted wearing it. You can't go wrong by rocking this in the spring.
Add this v-neck blouse with textured metal buttons to your work wardrobe. It flares out over your bump for a flattering fit.
A feminine shape is mixed with an edgy python print on this chic tiered dress. It comes with a jersey body-con dress underneath for maximum comfort.
This Beyond Yoga tank is ideal for your maternity workouts. We love its cross detail in the back.
This comfy gray dress in a terry cloth material has a flattering faux-wrap detail. It'll keep you cool when the weather heats up.
This super cute speckled sports bra from Beyond Yoga is a must-have for your maternity workouts. Its cross straps in the back are a sweet detail.
Switch up your shorts with this cargo variety. They have a comfortable relaxed fit and sit below your bump.
Ready to continue shopping? There are some great deals going on. Check out Ulta's 21 days of beauty sale and Nordstrom's current online sale.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?