Tori Spelling Apologizes After Photo of Daughter Sparks Racism Accusations

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Tori Spelling

Tony Tran

Tori Spelling says she is "truly sorry" for posting an Instagram Story photo of one of her daughters, which stirred quite a bit of controversy.

The picture showed 8-year-old daughter Hattie, one of the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and husbandDean McDermott's five children, posing with a green handkerchief on her head and Cheetos tied to the edges of her fingers. Spelling wrote alongside the image, "Days kept inside we have to get creative... Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!" The actress' photo sparked accusations of racism.

"I posted a story the other day that upset many of you," she wrote on Instagram Story on Wednesday. "I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of Martin. She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with "Mc" bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the other the top fun and amazing character from Martin."

Photos

Tori Spelling's Most Lavish Birthday Parties

"She is innocent and didn't mean anything by it," Spelling continued. "I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I'm truly sorry."

Spelling and her family are among millions of people who are remaining at home and practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Days earlier, she complained on Instagram," We're all sick and the kids' schools are closed, so we're all home. And it's raining. And the stores are out of toilet paper and we have seven butts to wipe and no toilet paper to be found."

She later said that her husband "is a rock star… he found TP!"

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Tori Spelling , Racism , Controversy , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.