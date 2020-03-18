Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale Is All Available Online

by Mallory Carra | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 2:25 PM

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty Sale is back and better than ever!

You can snag all your beauty must-haves at 50% now through April 4, with new deals on hydrating cremes, velvet liquid lipstick, lash serums and more every single day in between. The best part? All of these products are available through Ulta's online store, so you can shop to your heart's content without leaving your home.

We've rounded up some of the best deals that are part of the big sale. Stock up on all things beauty below!

Estée Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection

You can snag this high-performance moisturizer on Wednesday, March 18. The hydrating creme defends against signs of premature aging and it contains Estée Lauder's most effective antioxidant power ever.

$34
$17 Ulta
GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

This Diamond/Platinum exclusive is available online on March 23. It's a cult favorite serum that is infused with a blend of vitamins, peptides, and amino acids to promote naturally longer, thicker-looking lashes. You'll likely see an improvement in just 4-6 weeks and full results in 3 months.

$65
$33 Ulta
Lime Crime Venus III Pressed Powder Palette

On Tuesday, March 24, Lime Crime's Venus Palettes will be on sale, so here's your chance to grab this discounted Venus III pressed powder palette, as well as the Immortalis palette, and the Venus II palette.

$38
$19 Ulta
Foreo LUNA Mini 2

Add this facial-cleansing device to your cart on Friday, March 27. The LUNA Mini 2 combines T-Sonic pulsations to cleanse the skin with a gentle silicone brush. It's available in two colors, pearl pink and aquamarine.

$119
$60 Ulta
Kylie Cosmetics Velvet Liquid Lipstick

This major March 28 deal is shoppable in over 10 shades, including Boy Bye (pinky mauve), Charm (dusty pink rose), Goals (soft strawberry), and more.

$16
$8 Ulta

