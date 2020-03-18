Wells Adams Explains Why Having Kids With Sarah Hyland Will Happen "Down the Line"

Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland just want to celebrate one thing at a time.

Just a couple of weeks after Modern Family wrapped its final season, pop culture fans are already wondering what this could mean for one of the star's personal life.

Before you speculate that having kids is high on the priority list, you may want to hear what Wells has to say.

"I'm the youngest of five. I want a family. She does as well but we're both super career oriented and driven right now so that's not front of mind," he explained exclusively on E!'s digital series Just the Sip. "It will happen down the line. I'm lucky enough that she's a lot younger than I am so I don't think she's in any hurry."

The 35-year-old Bachelor Nation member continued, "If she was my age, I think she would probably have a different thought about that."