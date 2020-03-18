Prince William Offers Support Amid Coronavirus Pandemic via Video Message

Prince William offered words of encouragement amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while promoted the work of a U.K. disaster charity in a special video message posted on Kensington Palace's social media pages on Wednesday.

In the clip, which marks the first official recorded public and personal remarks about the crisis by a senior royal, the 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge addressed efforts being made by the National Emergencies Trust to help those in need. The group has launched a fundraising appeal.

"Whenever and wherever adversity strikes, the people of the U.K. have a unique ability to pull together," William said. "The way that local communities support those affected shows the very best of our values and human nature. The public's desire to help in the wake of tragedy needs to be managed and channeled in the best possible way, which is why the establishment of the National Emergencies Trust was so important."

"I said at its launch last year that I dreaded the day when it would be needed," he continued. "Sadly, with the outbreak of COVID-19, that day has come faster than any of us would have hoped. But now, more than ever, I am grateful that the National Emergencies Trust exists."