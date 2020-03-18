Kevin Bacon Encourages Social Distancing With Sweet "6 Degrees" Campaign

Kevin Bacon wants all the social distancers out there to know that they're not alone.

On Wednesday, the Footloose actor took to Instagram to share his new #IStayHomeFor initiative to promote social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Inspired by the pop culture phenomenon "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon," Bacon encouraged his followers to share who they're staying home for to prevent the spread of the virus.

"Hey everybody, it's so important now to STAY HOME and keep our distance from others if you are able. It will save lives and prevent the spread of #Coronavirus," he captioned his post. "So if you're home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. Let's spread the word! The more folks involved, the merrier - because we're all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!)"