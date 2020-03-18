Does Artem Chigvintsev Want Nikki Bella to Have a Boy or Girl?

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev won't know the sex of their baby until June, but the father-to-be revealed whether he wants a son or daughter on this week's episode of The Bellas podcast.

The professional dancer's fiancé was the one to pose the question, even though she said she already knew his answer.

"Obviously people have preferences in who they want to have just simply because how they feel with themselves," Artem explained. "Like, I've danced all my life with girls...I know how to be with a girl. To me, obviously I would feel most comfortable if it were a girl."

He continued, "I could teach her dance. I could take her to dance classes. For Christ sake, I even did my partner's hair at one point. I know I can do that. I know can take care of those things."

Artem, who was born in Russia, added that he's specifically less familiar with the some of the cultural differences applied to gender in the U.S.

"I'm just feeling that...would I be more nervous having a boy? 100 percent. Because American culture and sports is massive. You guys are obsessed with [the] NFL, it's, like, crazy. It's a huge part of it. And I'm just not familiar with it," he said. "So me, having a boy, and him growing up and potentially playing sports, I'd be like...that would be something that I'm gonna be nervous doing because I'm not gonna be as confident as I know what I'm doing. But if I take a girl to a dance class, I'd be like, ‘Yo, you need to point those toes!'"

Regardless if Artem and Nikki have a boy or girl, he explained that he doesn't want to force anything on his child—even dance!