Princess Beatrice "Reviewing" Wedding Plans Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Princess Beatrice's May wedding may be off. Blame the coronavirus.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York had announced her engagement to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi via a Buckingham Palace statement in September. The two were set to wed at The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London on May 29.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr. Mapelli Mozzi are very much looking forward to getting married but are equally aware of the need to avoid undertaking any unnecessary risks in the current circumstances," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "In line with government advice for the UK and beyond, the couple are reviewing their arrangements for 29th May. They are particularly conscious of government advice in relation to both the wellbeing of older family members and large gatherings of people. Therefore, the planned reception in the Buckingham Palace Gardens will not take place."

"The couple will carefully consider government advice before deciding whether a private marriage might take place amongst a small group of family and friends," the statement added.