15 Secrets About The Suite Life of Zack and Cody Revealed—Including Selena Gomez's First Kiss

15 years later, we're just as suite on the Sprouse twins.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse became two of the biggest stars in young Hollywood when their hit series The Suite Life of Zack and Cody debuted on the Disney Channel 15 years ago on March 18, quickly becoming one the network's highest rated and most popular shows.

Starring the twins as two brothers who live and stir up trouble in a Boston hotel that their own moms at as a lounge singer (Shout-out to Carey Martin!), the beloved sitcom also launched the careers of Ashley Tisdale and Brenda Song, as well as Debby Ryan who joined the series when it continued on the high seas as The Suite Life on Deck in 2008.

But did you know there was another spinoff that ultimately never made it to air? Or that Dylan and Cole, now 27, actually tried to keep the series going before its ultimate end in 2011?