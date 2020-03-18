Here's What's Coming to Disney+ in April 2020

Demi Lovato's Disney Channel sitcom Sonny With a Chance is finally coming to Disney+!

The series, which aired between 2009 and 2011, will be available on the streaming platform this April.

In addition, there will be new episodes of programs like Clone Wars, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings and One Day at Disney.

Check out what's new on Disney+ in April:

April 1

Doctor Doolittle

April 3

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don's Fountain of Youth

Donald's Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto's Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Disney+ Originals:

Life on the Edge: "Penguins Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)

Dolphin Reef (Premiere)

Diving with Dolphins: "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 707 – "Dangerous Debt"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Finale – Episode 208 – "Marry ME"

Shop Class: Episode 106 – "Downhill Derby"

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 122 – "Minnie Mouse: Apron"

One Day At Disney: Episode 118 – "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway"

Be Our Chef: Episode 102 – "Diagnosis: Delicious"