Here's What's Coming to Disney+ in April 2020

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 10:26 AM

Demi Lovato's Disney Channel sitcom Sonny With a Chance is finally coming to Disney+!

The series, which aired between 2009 and 2011, will be available on the streaming platform this April.

In addition, there will be new episodes of programs like Clone WarsDisney's Fairy Tale Weddings and One Day at Disney.

Check out what's new on Disney+ in April:

April 1

Doctor Doolittle

April 3

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don's Fountain of Youth

Donald's Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto's Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny with a Chance (S1-3) 

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Disney+ Originals:

Life on the Edge: "Penguins Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)

Dolphin Reef (Premiere)

Diving with Dolphins: "Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes" (Premiere)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 707 – "Dangerous Debt"

Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Finale – Episode 208 – "Marry ME"

Shop Class: Episode 106  – "Downhill Derby"

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 122 – "Minnie Mouse: Apron"

One Day At Disney: Episode 118 – "Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway"

Be Our Chef: Episode 102 – "Diagnosis: Delicious"

April 10

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut's Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

Disney+ Originals

A Celebration of the Music from Coco (Premiere – Special)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 708 – "Together Again"

Shop Class: Episode 107 – "Ready for Launch"

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 119 – "Minnie Mouse: Kite"

One Day At Disney: Episode 119 – "Francheska Roman: Candy Maker"

Be Our Chef: Episode 103 – "Hidden Within"

April 12

PJ Masks (S3)

April 17

Brain Games (S8) 

Let's Stick Together 

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto's Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S16)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 709 – "Old Friends Not Forgotten"

Shop Class: Finale – Episode 108 – "Build Your Own Adventure"

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 124 –  "Finding Nemo: Terrarium"

One Day At Disney: Episode 120 – "Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager"

Be Our Chef: Episode 104 – "Curiouser and Curiouser"

April 19

Just Roll with It (S1)

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)

April 24

America's Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

The Olympic Elk

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Episode 710 – "The Phantom Apprentice"

Disney Family Sundays: Episode 125 –  "WALL•E: Recycling Container"

One Day At Disney: Episode 121 – "Tia Kratter: Pixar University"

Be Our Chef: Episode 105 – "Beyond the Reef"

April 30

National Treasure

