Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Forced to Postpone Wedding

The wedding bells will just have to ring at a later time...

If you're a Vanderpump Rules fan, then you know that Lala Kent was getting ready say "I do" to her fiancé, Randall Emmett. The longtime couple, who announced their engagement in September 2018, planned to wed next month in Newport Beach, Calif.

In fact, the Bravolebrity excitedly revealed her wedding date last May in an Instagram Story.

"So anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18 [2020], I officially can't," the reality TV personality shared at the time with her followers. "Because that's the day I'm gonna marry my baby! We got engaged! Yay, I love you!"

However, due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a source tells E! News the pair had to hit the brakes on their big day.

"The wedding has been postponed and a new date has not been set yet," the insider shares.

"The wedding was postponed," a second source also confirms. "Their venue at Pelican Hill resort is rescheduling dates with current weddings into 2021."