Schitt's Creek Will Be With You Forever as Funko Pop Figures

Schitt's Creek is coming to an end, but you're going to be able to keep the Rose family in your life thanks to some vinyl. E! News can confirm Schitt's Creek is getting the Funko Pop treatment. Moira Rose can sit on your desk or nightstand and watch you sleep like a sweet bébé.

The Schitt's Creek line of Funko Pop figures includes Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara), Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) and two of David Rose (Dan Levy). The chase figure is from the season two premiere "Finding David" when David takes up residence with an Amish family after he runs away from the motel.