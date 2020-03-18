Schitt's Creek Will Be With You Forever as Funko Pop Figures

Pop
by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 8:57 AM
Schitt's Creek is coming to an end, but you're going to be able to keep the Rose family in your life thanks to some vinyl. E! News can confirm Schitt's Creek is getting the Funko Pop treatment. Moira Rose can sit on your desk or nightstand and watch you sleep like a sweet bébé.
The Schitt's Creek line of Funko Pop figures includes Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara), Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy) and two of David Rose (Dan Levy). The chase figure is from the season two premiere "Finding David" when David takes up residence with an Amish family after he runs away from the motel.
Take a look at the Funko figures below.
Funko
Of course the Johnny Rose figure is ready to sell you something.
Funko
Fear not, she hath risen!
Funko
The Alexis Funko Pop is posed with the signature T. Rex arms.
Funko
Even the David Rose Funko has iconic eyebrows.
Funko
David Rose in "Finding David."
Pop TV
Several of the outfits were pulled from the season two episode "Finding David."
Schitt's Creek wraps up its six-season run on Pop TV in April, and after the Rose family says goodbye (at least for now), there will be a one-hour special titled Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: A Schitt's Creek Farewell. The new hour-long documentary will give viewers a behind the scenes look at the making of the final season. The finale will air Tuesday, April 7 at 8 p.m. across Pop TV, Comedy Central and Logo in a special event.
"As we celebrate the end of Schitt's Creek, we couldn't do it without creating a special TV moment to send this historic series out on top," Brad Schwartz, president of Pop TV, said in a statement. "This must-watch behind the scenes doc is the perfect way to honor a series that has made an impact in so many people's lives, with enduring characters and stories filled with heart, humor and honesty that will stand the test of time."
Amy Segal is the director of the documentary that will include never-before-seen footage of wardrobe fittings, the final table read, audition tapes, and more. Look for the special to also feature interviews with the cast, creators and celebrity superfans including Paula Abdul, Will Arnett, Carol Burnett, Cameron Crowe, Tony Hale, Amy Sedaris, Johnny Weir and more.
