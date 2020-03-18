Murder House Flip Trailer Gives Viewers a Taste of Home Renovation and True Crime

Somehow, a home renovation show focusing on infamous domiciles where unspeakable acts were committed didn't exist until now with Murder House Flip.

"Murder and makeover don't usually go together," Joelle Uzyel says in the trailer below.

"But this isn't just about design, we need to give this space new life and energy," Mikel Welch says.

The trailer for the new home renovation series is here and it's full of harrowing tales of murder and home purchases. "This is where all the murders took place," Joelle Uzyel says more than once in the sneak peek below.