Murder House Flip Trailer Gives Viewers a Taste of Home Renovation and True Crime

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 18, 2020 8:03 AM
Somehow, a home renovation show focusing on infamous domiciles where unspeakable acts were committed didn't exist until now with Murder House Flip.
"Murder and makeover don't usually go together," Joelle Uzyel says in the trailer below.
"But this isn't just about design, we need to give this space new life and energy," Mikel Welch says.
The trailer for the new home renovation series is here and it's full of harrowing tales of murder and home purchases. "This is where all the murders took place," Joelle Uzyel says more than once in the sneak peek below.
Murder House Flip comes from Josh Berman of CSI and Bones fame, Penny Dreadful's Chris King, and Katherine Ramsland and Star Price of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. Joelle Uzyel and Mikel Welch serve as the renovation experts and hosts tasked with removing the stains and sins of the pass to take these homes from "morbid to marvelous," Quibi's official description reads.
"To afford to live by the beach, we had to buy a house where a guy chopped his wife up," a homeowner says in the trailer.
Click play on the trailer above to get a glimpse at Murder House Flip. It will be one of the shows available when Quibi launches on April 6. Get a look at more unscripted programming from Quibi below.
Guest judges include Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Dany Levy, Roy Choi and more.
Can you tell what this dish is?
The cooking contestants have to recreate the dish that explodes all over them.
Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni are the hosts for the new game show.
Each episode of Gayme Show! sees a straight contestant paired up with celebrity for various challenges.
Ilana Glazer, D'Arcy Carden, Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom and Guy Branum are among the celebrity players.
The straight contestants battle to be crowned "Queen of the Straights."
Fashion's a Drag will spill all the tea on the latest in the world of clothing design.
The new version of the show includes a social media aspect.
The new Singled Out will feature all genders and preferences.
The new Singled Out has been updated for the online dating times.
Joel Kim Booster previously starred in NBC's Sunnyside.
Singled Out joins Keke Palmer's growing list of credits that already includes hosting GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke.
